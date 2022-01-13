Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Hold

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

