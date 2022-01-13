Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Sell

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 14.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.