Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $9,003,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

