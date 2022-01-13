Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.