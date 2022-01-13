Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) to Hold

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 575,714 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

