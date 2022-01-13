Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to Hold

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $997.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.