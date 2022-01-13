Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “
PBAM stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.50. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
About Private Bancorp of America
Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.
