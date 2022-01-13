Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

PBAM stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.50. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.