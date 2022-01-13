Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to Hold

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.