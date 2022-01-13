Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Sell

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STOK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,991,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.