Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) to Hold

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of -3.37. Transphorm has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transphorm will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

