Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

