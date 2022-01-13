Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ABR stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $785,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

