Zacks Investment Research Lowers IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a PE ratio of 159.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter valued at $915,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter valued at $5,473,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 116.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

