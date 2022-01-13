Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Hold

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,581,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.