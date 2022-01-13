Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

