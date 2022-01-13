Zacks Investment Research Lowers Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FUJHY. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

FUJHY stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

