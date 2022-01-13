Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lifted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.50.

ASGN stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.03. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $183,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.