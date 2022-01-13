Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Hold

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

