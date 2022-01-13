Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to “Hold”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CLDT stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.34 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.