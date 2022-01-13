Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Buy

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. DCC has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.