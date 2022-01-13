Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to Buy

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

