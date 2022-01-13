Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to “Strong-Buy”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

