Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) to Hold

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth $131,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Research Solutions (RSSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.