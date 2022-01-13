Zano Market Cap Hits $19.47 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004137 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $387,037.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,019,159 coins and its circulating supply is 10,989,659 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

