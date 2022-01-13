ZB Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $112.33 million and $1.28 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

