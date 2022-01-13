Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

