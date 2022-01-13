Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Up 4.7%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 3,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.