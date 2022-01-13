Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Up 4.7%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 3,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
