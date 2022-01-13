Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.74.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,267 shares of company stock worth $25,658,622. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $273.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

