$0.02 EPS Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 5,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,141. Invacare has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invacare by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 32.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Invacare by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.