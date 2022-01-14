-$0.06 EPS Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.68 million.

FRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.