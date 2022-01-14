$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CWCO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

