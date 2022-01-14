$0.07 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Sirius XM also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 27,871,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,393,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

