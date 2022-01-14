-$0.22 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,699. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 137.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

