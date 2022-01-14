-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,265. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 950,792 shares worth $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hyliion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

