$0.33 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

AVTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. 3,767,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,052. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

