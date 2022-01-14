-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%.

GMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 274,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.