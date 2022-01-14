-$0.39 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Blink Charging stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,376. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

