-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,967. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $213.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

