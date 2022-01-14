$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.