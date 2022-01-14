$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Lakeland Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 2,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 796.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

