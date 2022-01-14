$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. 125,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.