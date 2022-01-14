$1.35 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.43. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

