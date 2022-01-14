$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

NYSE:A traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. 2,225,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.94. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

