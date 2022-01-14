10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $753,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,402 shares of company stock worth $39,350,550. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.