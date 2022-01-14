$11.56 Billion in Sales Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce $11.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.62 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

