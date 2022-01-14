$113.65 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report sales of $113.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the highest is $113.70 million. BancFirst reported sales of $114.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $473.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $445.50 million, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $461.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BANF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BancFirst by 149.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.