128,571 Shares in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned about 0.07% of Global Blue Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $6,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

GB opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.