13,064 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $231,105,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $69,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 185.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:VRT opened at $23.77 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.