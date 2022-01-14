133,157 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

