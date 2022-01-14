13,580 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

